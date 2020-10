Water resource training programmes are being delivered across Co. Kildare.

County Kildare LEADER Partnership Company Limited by Guarantee has tendered the provision of the programme to three separate participant groups.

These are in north, mid and south Kildare.

CKLP says "The overall aim of this initiative is to equip local community with the knowledge and skills to engage in projects in the future that will contribute towards the protection and improvement of water resources locally."