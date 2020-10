Peter McVerry Trust is refurbishing two Kildare homes under the Buy & Renew programme.

This enables the homelessness charity to acquire homes at market rates, repair, and return them to use.

Funds are supplied to approved housing bodies by the Dept. of Housing under Rebuilding Ireland.

The trust has, tendered, separately, for contractors to refurbish two homes in Athy, on Michael Dooley Terrace and Woodstock Street.