32 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Kildare, among 866, nationally.

3,647 people in Co. Kildare have, in total, been diagnosed with Covid-19 since testing began in late February.

Kildare has the third highest number of cases in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork, respectively.

The total number of cases, nationally, now stands at 60,297.

1,885 people have died.

