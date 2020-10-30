Covid-19 Incidence Rate In Maynooth LEA Increases To 740, Per 100,000 People.

The Covid-19 incidence rate in the Maynooth Local Electoral Area has soared to 740, per 100,000; with 220 cases in the two week period to Monday.

The rate there for the 14 days to October 19th was 612.2.

The incidence rate in the Newbridge LEA has dropped, in that period, from 233.9 to 177.6.

The rate in the Clane electoral area has jumped from 189.9 to 249.7.

The Leixlip LEA is reporting an incidence rate of 384.6 cases per 100,000 people, down, slight from 390

The Celbridge rate is 286.7.

The rate in Athy Local Electoral Area is up from 124.3 to 169.5.

The rate per 100,000 cases in Naas LEA is 309.3.

Kildare Local Electoral Area has the lowest incidence rate in the county, at 151.7, up from 124.5, in the previous 14-day period.

The national incidence rate between October 13th and 36th was 307.6 cases per 100,000 people.