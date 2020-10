There's been a sharp drop in the number of people on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

There were 16 people without beds there yesterday; that's down to 6, today.

Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that 190 patients are on trolleys.

The most over-crowded hospital is University Hospital, Limerick.

38 people are on gurneys there.

Stock image: Shutterstock