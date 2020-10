The Health Minister's calling for EU countries to co-operate more in the fight against Covid-19.

It's following a meeting between Stephen Donnelly and other European health ministers this morning.

Minister Donnelly says more needs to be done to prevent the virus spreading from one country to another.

There was a 36 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe last week, with 1.3 million new infections.

File image: RollingNews