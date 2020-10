70 per cent of people say they agree with the Government's decision to move to level 5 restrictions.

A survey by iReach found that 57 per cent of adults feel they are fully compliant, and over half think there will be further lockdowns.

59 per cent think cafes and restaurants should be allowed to remain open if they can facilitate social distancing, while 53 per cent say sport should not be allowed to continue.

Stock image: Pixabay