Gardai Launch Murder Investigation Following The Death Of Mother & Her 2 Children.

: 30/10/2020 - 16:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A murder investigation's been launched in Ballinteer in Dublin.

Post mortem results have been completed on the bodies of a mother and her two children who were found dead at Llewellyn Court.

Results aren't being released for operational reasons.

No arrests have been made.

