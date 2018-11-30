Listen: 2,600 Hospital Beds To Be Opened Over The Next 12 Months.

2,600 new hospital beds are to be opened over the next 12 months.

The Minister for Health has made the promise, after claims the overcrowding crisis is getting worse.

This year has broken the record for the largest number of people on trolleys, with 100,000 patients waiting on beds, according to the INMO.

Of those, 3,558 people were at Naas General Hospital.

The nursing union says the health service does not have enough capacity or staff.

But Minister Simon Harris says this is being addressed:

Stock image: Shutterstock.