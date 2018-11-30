Retro Classics

Listen: Main Streets In Small Towns & Villages Are At Risk.

: 11/30/2018 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Main streets in small towns around the country are risk according to a new report.

It includes analysis of Clane, Enfield, Kilcullen, Rathangan, Athy, Sallins and Kill.

Chartered Surveyors says a "perfect storm" of issues such as online sales, out of town shopping centres and high vacancy rates have all contributed.

They're calling for restrictions to be put in placed on out of town shopping centres while efforts should be made to urgently introduce high-speed broadband.

Author of the report Stephen Purcell says if more job opportunities were available in smaller towns, people would move:

fritownsevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

