KCC To Introduce Choice Based Letting Scheme, On A Pilot Basis.

Kildare County Council will introduce a Choice Based Letting Scheme, on a pilot basis, next month.

CBLs enable the housing applicant to make decisions over where they live and tenure choice.

KCC says approved housing and transfer applicants can submit an Expression of Interest on any suitable CBL property via the council's website.

Applicants should only submit an Expression of Interest in a property that suits their approved housing need and one that they are willing to live in.

During the pilot phase, the council will advertise properties, on a weekly, basis on the website or as they become available.

Advertising of properties will commence at 9.00 am Friday, until 12.00 noon the following Thursday of each week.

The pilot goes live on December 14th.