Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kissane: Results Of Tracker Mortgage Inquiry More Significant Than Fines.

: 11/30/2018 - 17:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mortgage_1.jpg

The results of an investigation into the tracker mortgage scandal is far more significant than the amount the banks will be fined, according to a leading expert.

The Irish Times reports that 6 banks face multi million euro fines over the billion euro scandal which impacted more than 38 thousand homeowners.

An investigation by the Central Bank is expected to be finished next year and it's understood more customers will be identified.

Financial advisor Padraig Kissane says the 'how, why, who, and, when' is more relevant than the fine:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!