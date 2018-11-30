Kissane: Results Of Tracker Mortgage Inquiry More Significant Than Fines.

The results of an investigation into the tracker mortgage scandal is far more significant than the amount the banks will be fined, according to a leading expert.

The Irish Times reports that 6 banks face multi million euro fines over the billion euro scandal which impacted more than 38 thousand homeowners.

An investigation by the Central Bank is expected to be finished next year and it's understood more customers will be identified.

Financial advisor Padraig Kissane says the 'how, why, who, and, when' is more relevant than the fine: