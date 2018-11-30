Retro Classics

Report Showing Decline In Water Quality In Rivers Called In To Question.

: 11/30/2018 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A report showing the decline in water quality in the country's rivers should be a call to action on the government.

That's the view of campaigners on the environment following the publication of a study from the EPA.

The Environmental Protection Agency has found 44 per cent of rivers in Ireland are not in a satisfactory condition.

That represents a 3 per cent decline between 2015 and 2017.

Sinead O' Brien from the Sustainable Water Network says this is a very strong warning signal to act:

 

