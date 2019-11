The remains of 23 people, who died in the back of a lorry, have been returned to their home country of Vietnam.

A total of 39 people were found dead in Essex in England last month - it's believed they'd paid human traffickers to reach the UK.

The first 16 were repatriated earlier this week.

25-year-old lorry driver Maurice Robinson from Co Armagh has pleaded guilty to plotting with others to assist illegal immigration.