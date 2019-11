The Oireachtas has been asked to investigate a Fine Gael TD who claimed all his Dail allowances despite being based in Brussels for the last two years.

Fianna Fail wants Dara Murphy investigated under ethics rules for his attendance record.

The Cork Deputy is Director of Elections for the European People’s Party - a job based in Brussels.

He's expected to resign his seat before year end to take up a new posting with the Bulgarian EU Commissioner.