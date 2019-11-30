The Saturday Show

Fianna Fail Expected To Top The Poll In Cork North Central By-Election.

: 11/30/2019 - 11:55
Author: Róisin Power
Fianna Fail's Padraig O'Sullivan is on course to top the poll in Cork North Central.

The final tally shows he has 28 per cent of first preference votes.

That's followed by Fine Gael's Colm Burke on 21 per cent and Sinn Fein's Thomas Gould on 19.

Turnout in the constituency is 30 per cent.

