Met Eireann Warn Of Cold Snap Sunday Night.

: 11/30/2019 - 11:56
Author: Róisin Power
Ireland is set to be colder than Iceland on Sunday night as a cold snap grips the country.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures to plummet to minus 2 degrees tonight and as low as minus 3 degrees on Sunday night.

The Midlands will experience the coldest conditions.

