Wexford By-Election Turning Out To Be Three Horse Race.

: 11/30/2019 - 11:57
Author: Róisin Power
wexford.jpg

It looks like it could be a three-horse race in the Wexford by-election to fill the seat vacated by Mick Wallace.

While an official tally has yet to be released, it's reported Labour's George Lawlor is now well and truly in the race following a big vote in Wexford Town.

Some tallymen reported him to be picking up as many as 80 percent of the votes in some boxes in that area.

Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael's Verona Murphy are also in the running.

Turnout in the constituency was just over 35 percent.

