Man Remanded In Custody Charged With The Murder Of A Baby Boy.

: 11/30/2019 - 12:39
Author: Róisin Power
A man's appeared in court in Northern Ireland, charged with murdering a baby boy.

11-month-old Hunter McGleenon died in the Keady (PRON: KAY-DEE) area of County Armagh on Tuesday.

31-year-old Sharyar Ali, has been remanded in custody and is due back in court next month.

