Education Minister Provides Updates On Two Kildare School Building Projects.

The Minister for Education has provided an update on the provision of two Kildare schools.

Social Democrats Co-Leader and Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy sought updates on a new post-primary school in Prosperous and a new boys' primary school in Clane.

Speaking on the project in Prosperous, Minister Joe McHugh said that the delivery of a new school building has been devolved to Kildare and Wicklow Education & Training Board (KWETB).

According to the Minister, the KWETB have engaged a design team for the project to see it through to its next architectural planning and construction stages.

McHugh could not provide a timeline for completion as "it is too early in the process".

Speaking on the provision of a new boys' school in Clane, Minister McHugh said that it was currently at the detailed design phase and that a pre-qualification process to generate a list of contractors has been completed.

Once tender documentation has been finalised, the Minister says the Department of Education with work with the school's Board of Management to progress the project further.

The Minister did not provide a timeline of completion for this project.

Image: Rolling News.