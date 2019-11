The Labour leader believes Dara Murphy should have vacated his Dail seat sooner.

The Fine Gael TD's been Director of Elections for the European Parliamentary Party in Brussels for the last two years.

But he's continued to claim his 94-thousand euro TD's salary - plus expenses - since then.

He's expected to step down from his seat in Cork North Central to take up a role in Europe.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin the public needs to have confidence in their public representatives.