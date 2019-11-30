Gardaí Discover €30,000 Worth Of Stolen Car Parts In Co. Westmeath.

Gardai have found stolen car parts worth more than 30 thousand euro in County Westmeath.

They also seized two vans after they searched a business premises in Mullingar yesterday under Operation Thor.

They found seats, dash consoles, air bags, CPU's and steering wheels for leading car brands, in an investigation targetting an organised criminal group involved in motor car theft.

A man in his 30s was later arrested but he's since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.