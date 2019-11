A working blast device has been disarmed after triggering an evacuation in Co Armagh.

PSNI officers found it during a search in the Woodview Park area of Tandragee at 10.25 this morning.

Residents were told to evacuate their homes while the viable device was made safe, and have now been allowed to return.

It's now been taken away for a technical examination and a 20 year old woman and 21 year-old man have been arrested.