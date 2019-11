Padraig O'Sullivan is on course to retain Fianna Fail's seat in Cork North Central.

After 6 counts, he's on 28 per cent of the vote but is still some way from being elected.

The secondary school teacher is ahead of Fine Gael's Colm Burke on 21 per cent and Sinn Fein's Thomas Gould on 20.

Turnout in the constituency was 30 per cent.