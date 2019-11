There's been a record low turnout of just 26 and a half per cent in the Dublin Mid-West By-Election.

Sinn Féin's Mark Ward has topped the poll, receiving 24 per cent of the first preference vote, but 5,000 short of the quota.

Fine Gael's Emer Higgins is in second, while Independent Paul Gogarty is third, after five counts.

All three are in the mix to win the seat, with the transfer of Labour candidate Joanna Tuffy's 1,775 votes ongoing.