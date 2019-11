The Tanaiste says he won't be giving a running commentary on when Lisa Smith is returning to Ireland.

The former Defence Forces member went to join the Islamic State group in 2015.

It's been reported she's due to arrive home this weekend along with her two year old daughter.

However Tanaiste Simon Coveney says there have been some inaccurate reports about her whereabouts - and that it's a complex situation.

Image: Rolling News.