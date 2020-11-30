The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: OECD Says The Leaving Cert. Is Too Rigid & Narrow.

The Leaving Cert has been described as too rigid and narrow, while also not preparing students for the future.

The Irish Times reports the OECD will publish a study later which will detail that the state exam acts as a way to filter higher education.

While, the media has also been criticised for creating an environment of anxiety for "exhaustive coverage" of the Leaving Cert.

John Walsh was an advisor to former Education Minister Ruairi Quinn - he says the report is very timely:

