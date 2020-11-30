The Eleven To Two Show

259 People Hospitalised For Covid 19 Treatment.

: 30/11/2020 - 10:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital_bed_4.jpg

259 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning, of whom 3 are at Naas General Hospital.

The national figure a slight increase on yesterday's total of 257.

Last night there were 30 people with the disease in ICU.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

