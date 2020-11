The M50 in Dublin has fully reopened after a pedestrian was killed on the motorway last night.

The man in his 30s was hit by a car on the northbound carriage just before the junction 5 Finglas exit at around midnight.

No other injuries were reported, and a team of forensic investigators carried out an examination of the area overnight.

Anyone with information, or who may have been travelling in the area with dash cam footage is being urged to come forward.