Arcadia Group - which owns the Topshop and Topman brands - could be calling in administrators as early as today, placing 13-thousand jobs at risk across Ireland and the UK.

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has confirmed it's offered the firm - owned by Philip Green - an emergency loan of over 50-million euro.

Arcadia was struggling from weak sales before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and underwent an emergency restructuring last year.

