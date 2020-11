6 homes in Kildare are among 51 bought by the iCare Housing Agency in its latest acquisitions.

The approved housing body was established 2 years ago, and has acquired the distressed home loans from respective banks.

The householders can continue to live in their homes, as tenants of iCare.

CEO, David Hall, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says deals such as these are complex

David Hall joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Stock image: Shutterstock