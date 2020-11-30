Listen: Tánaiste Says He Would Like Ireland To Remain At Level 3 Until A Vaccine Is Introduced.

The Tanaiste says he would like to see the country stay in Level 3 restrictions until a vaccine can be deployed.

His comments come as non-essential shops prepare to reopen tomorrow when level 5 restrictions end.

Inter county travel will be permitted from December the 18th, raising fears of further lockdowns in January if the number of cases rise again.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says it's a tribute to the work and commitment of Irish people that the country can start to reopen:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

