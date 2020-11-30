Kildare Senator Says Proceeds Sale Of Landmark Newbridge Building Should Be Used For Youth Facilities.

A Kildare senator says funds from the sale of a landmark Newbridge building should be ringfenced for a youth centre.

O`Modhrain Hall is being sold by trustees, for €270,000.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin has written to the Charities Regulator to express that view.

"One such group that would hugely benefit from this investment would be KYT-Kildare Youth Theatre which was established by Peter Hussey in 1996 and have done incredible work with young people, recognised internationally as a leading organisation in terms of the work they do.

"I believe that the funds generated from the sale should be used for the purchase of a permanent home for KYT and other relevant youth organisations"

A feasibility study for a youth cultural centre has been completed and received wide support.