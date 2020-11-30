K Drive

Man Assaulted In A Park In Dublin.

: 30/11/2020 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

A man in his 20s has been assaulted in a park in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which happened just after 7pm last night in Baldoyle Park.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

 

