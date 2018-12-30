4 Games In The Premier League & It's Semi Finals Day In The PDC World Darts Championship.

There are four games in the Premier League today

At noon Crystal Palace host Chelsea

There are two games at quarter past two

Burnley host West Ham United who are going for a seventh win in their last eight games

Manchester City are away to Southampton. City have lost their last two games to Crystal Palace and Leicester respectively.

Manchester United are home to Bournemouth at half past four

Munster beat Leinster for the first time since 2016 last night, winning 26 -17.

Leinster had James Lowe sent off in the first half. They scored a last minute converted try to close the gap to 7 points.

4 Kildare players were in action.

For Munster, Athy’s Joey Carberry kicked 16 points, while Eadestown’s Tadhg Beirne was man of the match.

Athy’s Jeremy Loughman came on at prop in the 2nd half, also for Munster.

Kill’s James Tracy was at hooker for Leinster.

The death has taken place of former Wexford star footballer Scott Doran.

The 44 years old represented his county for 14 seasons.

He played 108 times for Wexford, scoring 25 goals 174 points between 1992 and 2004, before opting out of the panel.

He represented London in the 2005 Connacht championship, before returning with Wexford in 2007 for five more games.

In the O’Byrne Cup yesterday, Offaly and Westmeath drew 11 points each in Mullingar. Both are in Kildare’s group.

Kildare are away to Westmeath next Sunday.

Louth beat Wicklow in Bray by 1-17 to 1-9

In the Munster Hurling League, Clare beat Cork in Ennis by 1-20 to 21 points

It's semi-finals day at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen plays two-time winner Gary Anderson.

Nathan Aspinall, who beat Brendan Dolan yesterday, plays Michael Smith.