Family Homelessness In Ireland On The Rise Again.

Family homelessness outside of Dublin is at unprecedented levels while in the capital it has risen for the sixth year in a row.

Focus Ireland's Review of 2018 shows that as 2019 looms, there are 9 thousand 9 hundred and 68 people homeless across the country - just under 70 percent of them in the Dublin Region.

The charity has worked with over 15 thousand people in the past 12 months and say despite their efforts, the number of families entering homelessness has increased.

They're urging the government to take more action, and have criticised the current "over-reliance" on the private rental market and the low numbers of social houses being built.

Photo: Rolling News