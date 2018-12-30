Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Family Homelessness In Ireland On The Rise Again.

: 12/30/2018 - 10:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
homeless_person_sleeping_rough_south_dublin_rollingnews.jpg

 

Family homelessness outside of Dublin is at unprecedented levels while in the capital it has risen for the sixth year in a row.

Focus Ireland's Review of 2018 shows that as 2019 looms, there are 9 thousand 9 hundred and 68 people homeless across the country - just under 70 percent of them in the Dublin Region.

The charity has worked with over 15 thousand people in the past 12 months and say despite their efforts, the number of families entering homelessness has increased.

They're urging the government to take more action, and have criticised the current "over-reliance" on the private rental market and the low numbers of social houses being built.

 

 

Photo: Rolling News

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!