House prices went up by over a thousand euro a month during 2018.

According to the latest Daft-dot-ie report, there was a 5.5 per cent increase across the country with the average price now 254 thousand euro.

In Dublin, house prices rose by 2.9 per cent, compared to an increase of 11.7 per cent in 2017.

Prices went up 5.8 per cent in Cork, 6.3 per cent in Galway city, while Limerick saw increases of 9.8 per cent.