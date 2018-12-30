Health Minister Shared "Great Concerns" Over Rising Cost Of National Children's Hospital.

The Health Minister says he shares the "great concerns" over the rising cost of the National Children's Hospital.

Writing in the Sunday Business Post, Simon Harris says clarity is needed over why construction costs have jumped to over 1.4 billion euro in recent months.

He expects an independent review to determine why there's been such a financial overrun from the original estimate of 700 million.

But Minister Harris says the ultimate aim is for a state of the art facility for children and their parents at the St James Hospital site in Dublin.