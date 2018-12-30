Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Health Minister Shared "Great Concerns" Over Rising Cost Of National Children's Hospital.

: 12/30/2018 - 10:14
Author: Eoin Beatty
simon_harris_20_06_17.jpg

 

The Health Minister says he shares the "great concerns" over the rising cost of the National Children's Hospital.

Writing in the Sunday Business Post, Simon Harris says clarity is needed over why construction costs have jumped to over 1.4 billion euro in recent months.

He expects an independent review to determine why there's been such a financial overrun from the original estimate of 700 million.

But Minister Harris says the ultimate aim is for a state of the art facility for children and their parents at the St James Hospital site in Dublin.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!