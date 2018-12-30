The European Commission President Says The UK Needs To "Get Its Act Together" Over Brexit.

Jean Claude Juncker insists the EU isn't trying to keep Britian in the EU and wants to start discussing the future relationship as soon as possible.

But the European Commission President has told a German newspaper the UK needs to "get its act together" and also accused some British people of being "entirely unreasonable" for expecting Brussels to put forward a solution.

The comments come as a senior British cabinet minister says the chances of the UK leaving the EU are 50-50 if MPs reject Theresa May's deal.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox believes Brexit is only guaranteed if there's support in the House of Commons for the withdrawal agreement.

The crucial vote, which was delayed last month, is now due to take place in the second week of January.

