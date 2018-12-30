1,281 People Endured Emergency Department Waits Of Over 24 Hours In Naas Hospital Between January & October of This Year.

New information has shown that between January and October 2018, 30,922 people experienced waits of more than 24 hours in an Emergency Department prior to hospital admission.

10,855 of those waiting were aged over 75.

Breaking that down for Naas, up to October, 1,281 people in Naas hospital waited more than 24 hours for treatment, 608 over the age of 75.

Commenting on the figures Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin said, "This year has seen an ongoing crisis in our Emergency Departments with a record number of patients on trolleys, the 100,000 threshold was broken even before November was over.

"While it's not surprising that so many have endured such long waits it's still appalling and unacceptable. To make a bad situation worse, more than one in three were aged over 75. This is a disgraceful situation and must be viewed as borderline elder abuse.

"There is a serious need to increase capacity in all our hospitals and it must be addressed as a matter of urgency. It's not just extra hospital beds that are needed; we also need to see more step-down facilities and home care to reduce the number of delayed discharges. 3,887 bed days were lost through delayed discharges between January and October. This is wasteful and inefficient and a horrendous situation for patients to be in, and also proves the case for the necessity of more home care packages in Co Kildare"