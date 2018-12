A man in his 30s has died in a road crash in Co. Cork.

It happened just after 7 o'clock this morning on the Old Dublin Road near Junction 18 Sallybrook/Glanmire off the M8.

It's understood the car the man was driving came off the road and hit a fence.

Gardai are examining the vehicle and the scene of the crash.

They're appealing for any witnesses to contact them.