361 people were caught speeding on Irish roads yesterday.

They included a car doing 141 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone in Ballinalack, Co. Westmeath.

Another car was clocked at 105 km/h in a 60 zone on the M7 in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Gardai are reminding people to slow down as part of their Christmas and New Year Road Safety Appeal.