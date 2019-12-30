K Drive

2 Teenagers Shot In East London.

: 12/30/2019 - 12:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two teenagers have been shot in east London.

One - who's 17 - is said to be in a critical condition after suffering both gun and knife injuries in Walthamstow last night.

The second victim was found nearby and is also in hospital.

No one's been arrested.
 

