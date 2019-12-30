K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2,600 Defence Forces Personnel Deployed During Trump & Pence Visits.

: 12/30/2019 - 13:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_melania_trump_air_force_one_shannon_airport_05_06_19_rollingnews.jpg

Over 2,600 Defence Forces personnel were deployed during the visits of the US President and Vice President this year.

It was one of a number of operations undertaken by the Defence Forces at home in the last year.

120 members were tasked to assist civil authorities in a number of operations, including dealing with gorse fires in Wicklow, Donegal and Mayo.

According to its annual report, just under 600 members are currently serving overseas.

 

 

File image: Donald & Melania Trump aboard Air Force One at Shannon Airport in June/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!