2,600 Defence Forces Personnel Deployed During Trump & Pence Visits.

Over 2,600 Defence Forces personnel were deployed during the visits of the US President and Vice President this year.

It was one of a number of operations undertaken by the Defence Forces at home in the last year.

120 members were tasked to assist civil authorities in a number of operations, including dealing with gorse fires in Wicklow, Donegal and Mayo.

According to its annual report, just under 600 members are currently serving overseas.

File image: Donald & Melania Trump aboard Air Force One at Shannon Airport in June/RollingNews