Listen: Kildare House Prices 65% Above Their Lowest Point.

House prices have started to fall for the first time since 2012, but, in Kildare, remain 65% above their lowest point.

A new report for Daft.ie has found the average price of a house in the county is €260,000, down 0.8% on a year ago.

The report notes that while the reduction is a good thing for buyers, it doesn't mean we have an entirely healthy housing system yet.

It found that there are no signs of improvement in the balance of supply and demand in the private rental market and social housing.

Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, Ronan Lyons, says the owner-occupier sector is just one part of the housing system.