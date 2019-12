The Health Minister believes the Government can't 'write a blank cheque' to bail out the FAI.

Irish soccer's governing body issued a statement apologising for 'mistakes of the past' last night.

It followed their AGM which found they will make a loss of four million euro in 2019, with the possibility of liquidation mentioned by a board member.

Simon Harris says there's still a lack of confidence towards the organisation:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews