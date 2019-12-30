K Drive

Listen: Campaigners Welcome Plan To Ban Use Of Supermarket Loyalty Cards To Buy Alcohol.

: 12/30/2019 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Campaigners are welcoming moves to ban the use of supermarket loyalty cards to buy alcohol.

The new regulations will take effect in January 2021 following a 12 month lead in period.

Other measures being introduced include outlawing short term price promotions of three days or fewer.

Shops will not be able to offer drinks at a reduced price or free when a customer is buying another product.

Eunan Mc Kinney from Alcohol Action Ireland says despite a delay in the introduction of the measures, they are significant:

newstalk1332217.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

