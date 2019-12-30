Listen: Campaigners Welcome Plan To Ban Use Of Supermarket Loyalty Cards To Buy Alcohol.

Campaigners are welcoming moves to ban the use of supermarket loyalty cards to buy alcohol.

The new regulations will take effect in January 2021 following a 12 month lead in period.

Other measures being introduced include outlawing short term price promotions of three days or fewer.

Shops will not be able to offer drinks at a reduced price or free when a customer is buying another product.

Eunan Mc Kinney from Alcohol Action Ireland says despite a delay in the introduction of the measures, they are significant: