A British woman found guilty of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus is to appeal.

Earlier, a court ruled the 19-year-old from Derbyshire, who can't be named, falsely complained she’d been abused by 12 Israeli teenagers in a hotel room.

She said it happened in Ayia Napa in July - but insists she only withdrew the allegations after pressure from police.

Women's rights activist Argentoulla Ioannou has raised questions about the legal process: