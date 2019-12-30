Homeless Kildare Teenager Forced To Stay In Garda Station As Accommodation Couldn't Be Secured.

A homeless teenager in Kildare was forced to spend December 27th staying overnight in a Garda Station, as emergency accommodation could not be secured.

Kildare/Newbridge Social Democrats Councillor, Chris Pender, says the young person is 18, and has left care in the last year.

Cllr. Pender, in a statement to Kfm News, says "Last Friday night I spent six hours trying to locate emergency accommodation for an 18 year old who hasn't even been out of care a year. It was all in vain as the emergency accommodation number of Kildare County Council was closed at 5pm. Usually it's open until 9, which is often still too early".

Accommodation was secured for the young person for the weekend, but is uncertain from tonight.

He adds "This situation highlights the lack of integration between Kildare County Council and our homelessness services".