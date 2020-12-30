Listen: 13 More Deaths & 1,718 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified.

There have been 1,718 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours, of whom 44 are in Co. Kildare.

Nationally, 13 more people have died.

The national 14-day incidence rate has risen to 272.7, while 455 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital.

It's the highest number of daily cases recorded since the pandemic began.

Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry says the disease is transmitting at alarming rates:

File image: Dr. Colm Henry/RollingNews

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)