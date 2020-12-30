K Country

Listen: 13 More Deaths & 1,718 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified.

: 30/12/2020 - 18:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
colm_henry_dr_06_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

There have been 1,718 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours, of whom 44 are in Co. Kildare.

Nationally, 13 more people have died.

The national 14-day incidence rate has risen to 272.7, while 455 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital.

It's the highest number of daily cases recorded since the pandemic began.

Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry says the disease is transmitting at alarming rates:

newstalk1730152.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Dr. Colm Henry/RollingNews

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 29Dec2020)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (16Dec2020 to 29Dec2020)

New Cases during last 14 days (16Dec2020 to 29Dec2020)

Ireland

1,718

272.7

12,987

Donegal

150

520.1

828

Monaghan

44

514.8

316

Louth

155

497.3

641

Limerick

83

406.4

792

Wexford

53

381.4

571

Kilkenny

57

310.4

308

Dublin

358

308.5

4,157

Cavan

66

298.0

227

Kerry

30

295.2

436

Sligo

32

271.6

178

Meath

96

269.2

525

Laois

23

237.3

201

Carlow

19

237.1

135

Cork

164

234.7

1,274

Mayo

66

209.2

273

Kildare

44

203.6

453

Waterford

26

185.9

216

Galway

112

183.3

473

Clare

40

180.1

214

Westmeath

29

167.8

149

Wicklow

20

141.8

202

Roscommon

7

123.9

80

Tipperary

23

115.3

184

Offaly

14

106.5

83

Longford

<5

100.3

41

Leitrim

<5

93.6

30

 

